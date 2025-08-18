The new offer aims to assist Type 2 diabetes patients who are uninsured or choose to self-pay, and may potentially face prices at or above wholesale cost.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) has announced that it will allow self-paying eligible type 2 diabetes patients access to its Ozempic for $499 per month starting Monday via multiple platforms, including drug savings platform GoodRx (GDRX).

The new offer aims to assist Type 2 diabetes patients who are uninsured or choose to self-pay, and may potentially face prices at or above wholesale cost. The offer will also be available through the company’s online pharmacy, NovoCare, as well as the drug’s official website.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVO jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels. Shares of the company traded 5% higher on Monday morning at the time of writing.

The offer comes as the company battles the compounding of its blockbuster medicines. Last month, Novo lowered its full-year 2025 outlook, citing lower growth expectations for its blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy and Ozempic for the second half of the year. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has prohibited mass compounding for the active component in Wegovy and Ozempic called Semaglutide, unsafe and unlawful mass compounding has continued, the company said, citing its market research.

“We believe that if even a single patient feels the need to turn to potentially unsafe and unapproved knockoff alternatives, that's one too many. This is why we felt it was important to make Ozempic, the GLP-1 with the broadest range of FDA-approved indications for adults with type 2 diabetes, more affordable to those without insurance who deserve the real thing," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc.

As part of Novo’s collaboration with GoodRx, self-paying patients can get all strengths of both Wegovy and Ozempic for $499 per month through the GoodRx platform. Eligible patients can use GoodRx to self-pay for Ozempic and Wegovy pens for $499 per month at over 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, the company said. Shares of GDRX traded 31% higher following the news.

While NVO stock is down by 37% this year, GDRX is up by 5%.

