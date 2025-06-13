The decision to advance the study of subcutaneous and oral Amycretin into the late stage is based on feedback received from regulators following mid-stage studies.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced on Thursday that it plans to initiate a late-stage development program with its experimental drug Amycretin for adults with obesity or those who are overweight, starting in the first quarter of 2026.

Shares of NVO traded 3% higher on Thursday.

The decision to advance the study of Amycretin into the late stage is based on feedback received from regulators following mid-stage studies.

Amycretin is a single molecule that operates as both GLP-1 receptor agonist and amylin receptor agonist.

While GLP-1 receptor agonists work by mimicking the natural hormone GLP-1, Amylin receptor agonists mimic the effects of the natural hormone amylin, reducing appetite. The drug is developed for subcutaneous and oral administration.

The company’s popular weight-loss drug Wegovy’s active component is Semaglutide, another GLP-1 receptor agonist.

In the first quarter, Wegovy experienced an 85% increase in sales to DKK 17.36 billion ($2.69 billion), while the company’s overall sales within its obesity care segment grew 67% to DKK 18.42 billion.

However, last month, the company said that Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will step down as CEO as per a mutual agreement with the Novo Nordisk board.

The board stated that the change is being made in light of Novo Nordisk's recent market challenges, the company’s declining share price since mid-2024, and discussions with the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

NVO stock has fallen by about 8% this year and by about 44% over the past 12 months.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Novo Nordisk stayed unmoved within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained ‘high’.

NVO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Jun 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

(Exchange Rate: 1 DKK= 0.16 USD)<