According to data from Fiscal AI, Novavax is expected to report a quarterly loss per share of $0.55, higher than the loss of $0.52 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

In November, Novavax CEO John C. Jacobs detailed the company’s efforts beyond its COVID-19 vaccine, including expanding partnerships.

In January, the company also entered into a license agreement with Pfizer.

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes for the company announcing oncology related partnerships or progress in the upcoming earnings call.

Vaccine maker Novavax, Inc. is slated to report its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings on Thursday, as it seeks to expand collaborations and shift focus away from its Covid-19 vaccine.

Revenue for the quarter is expected to come in at $90.26 million, above the $88.31 million reported in Q4 2024.

Shifting Focus

“Our new strategy is centered on amplifying the impact of our technology platform through collaborations with other biopharmaceutical companies and a new diversified pipeline, and this represents a strategic and thoughtful departure away from a single focus on the resource-intense commercialization of one product, our COVID-19 vaccine,” the CEO said. The decision comes amidst an overall slump in Covid vaccine sales across brands.

In January, the company also entered into a license agreement with Pfizer under which the latter will obtain a non-exclusive license for Novavax’s Matrix-M adjuvant for use with Pfizer's products in up to two disease areas.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVAX stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

Another opined that the stock breaching the $10 mark before earnings would be “super bullish.”

NVAX stock has gained 28% over the past 12 months.

