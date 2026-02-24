The two companies will work together to integrate advanced AI capabilities into Intuit’s suite of financial and business tools, creating solutions that simplify workflows.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude AI model, have entered into a multi-year collaboration to bring highly tailored AI agents to mid-market companies and consumers.

The partnership aims to integrate advanced AI capabilities into Intuit’s suite of financial and business tools, creating solutions that simplify workflows and improve decision-making.

Custom AI Agents For Industry-Specific Needs

Under the agreement, businesses will be able to design AI agents using Anthropic’s Claude Agent SDK directly on the Intuit platform. These agents will operate securely and use Intuit’s proprietary financial and accounting data.

This integration will allow Claude users to access TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp functionality from within Anthropic’s ecosystem.

Following the announcement, Intuit's stock traded over 6% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

