The report stated that Meta is planning to integrate the technology with a vendor to implement the payments system and a new wallet.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reportedly planning a revival of its stablecoin efforts later this year, with Stripe Inc. being a potential candidate for the pilot.

According to a CoinDesk report citing people familiar with the matter, Meta has sent out a Request for Product (RFP) to third-party vendors to help facilitate payments in a token pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Meta shares were down more than 1% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

