Nomad Foods’ Retail Sentiment Remains Subdued Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Shares of frozen foods maker Nomad Foods (NOMD) rose 4.5% on Monday after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment and chatter remained subdued.

Nomad’s revenue increased 4.3% to €793 million ($846.8 million) in Q4 compared to the same period last year, surpassing the estimate of €792.81 million. Its organic revenue growth came in at 3.1% and volume growth increased by 4.7%, said the company.

Its Q4 earnings per share stood at EUR 0.42 ($0.46), beating estimates of $0.39.

For the full year 2025, Nomad Foods expects organic revenue growth of 1% and 3% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2%-4%.

Adjusted 2025 EPS is now expected to be €1.85-€1.89, reflecting growth of 4% and 6%, versus its prior outlook of €1.81 and €1.85.

"Our 2024 results demonstrate the impact of our focused brand investments and operational excellence, marking our ninth consecutive year of sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth. The investments we began to make in 2023 took hold and delivered strong returns in 2024, as evidenced by our accelerating volume momentum through the final three quarters and market share gains in each of the last two quarters of the year,” said CEO Stéfan Descheemaeker.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for NOMD remained subdued and ended Monday in the ‘neutral’ zone with message volume in the ‘extremely low’ zone.

NOMD sentiment meter and message volume on March 4 as of 3 am ET

Following the results, Barclays raised the firm's price target to $23 from $19 with an ‘overweight’ rating, The Fly reported.

Barclays said it models 2025 organic sales growth at the low end of the company's guidance range, as it expects Q1 to be well below this level, according to the report.

Nomad Foods' portfolio includes such brands as Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom.

Nomad Foods stock is up 18.2% year-to-date.

