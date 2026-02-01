The oilfield contractor is working with advisers to study a possible divestment of the Waygate business, which could fetch around $1.5 billion, as per Bloomberg report.

A sale process could kick off in the next few months and attract interest from private equity firms.

Baker Hughes is selling the non-core asset after agreeing last year to buy industrial equipment maker Chart Industries Inc. for about $9.6 billion in one of its biggest-ever acquisitions.

Baker Hughes on Wednesday said it has received a gas turbine order from Twenty20 Energy to power its U.S. data center infrastructure.

Baker Hughes shares popped 4% on Wednesday as it reportedly explores a potential sale of its Waygate Technologies unit.

Details

The oilfield contractor is working with advisers to study a possible divestment of the Waygate business, which could fetch around $1.5 billion, a report from Bloomberg News said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sale process could kick off in the next few months and attract interest from private equity firms. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction.

Baker Hughes’ Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli said in October that the company is undertaking a “comprehensive evaluation” of its capital allocation focus following the Chart deal in order to boost shareholder value, the report added.

Other News

Baker Hughes on Wednesday said it has received a gas turbine order from Twenty20 Energy to power its U.S. data center infrastructure.

Baker Hughes will supply 10 Frame 5 gas turbines and associated equipment for data center projects in the U.S.

This order comes as Baker Hughes and Twenty20 Energy move toward a strategic agreement under which Baker Hughes will supply multi-gigawatt power generation equipment.

“We are pleased to announce this initial order from Twenty20 Energy that reflects our shared commitment to providing reliable and secure power to support growth in critical data center infrastructure,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BKR trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen nearly 30% over the past year.

