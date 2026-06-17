Nokia is expanding its advanced semiconductor packaging facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania, adding 500 jobs.

The expansion will increase the production capacity of critical photonic chips up to 10 times at the Allentown site.

Nokia plans to nearly double its Pennsylvania workforce by adding over 500 jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and R&D.

Supported by $14 million in state aid and federal CHIPS Act tax credits, the $30 million project anchors Nokia’s broader $4 billion multi-year commitment to U.S. network connectivity.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) share price dropped nearly 6% on Tuesday, even after the company announced a major expansion of its semiconductor advanced test and packaging (ATP) operations,while generating a projected economic impact of more than $500M over the next five years.

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The $30-million investment aims to dramatically scale the domestic manufacturing of optical networking technologies. These specialized components form the backbone of scalable AI infrastructure by allowing high-speed data transmission across networks with significantly lower power requirements.

Scaling U.S. Semiconductor Capacity

Currently, less than 2% of global semiconductor advanced testing and packaging takes place within the United States. Nokia’s Allentown facility stands as one of the few domestic sites capable of packaging photonic chips into optical modules for telecom and AI data centers.

By upgrading manufacturing equipment and widening its physical footprint, Nokia expects to boost production capacity at the site by up to 10 times its current levels. Company officials stated that the new capacity is scheduled to become commercially available by the end of the third quarter.

Beyond manufacturing capacity, the technology promises substantial environmental benefits. Nokia’s optical solutions can reduce the energy consumption of AI communications infrastructure by as much as 75%.

"The AI supercycle is fundamentally reshaping network and infrastructure requirements in the U.S. and globally," Justin Hotard, president and CEO of Nokia, said in a statement. "Our expansion in Allentown is a direct investment in that future."

Local Job Growth and Economic Impact

The expansion is poised to bring a significant financial windfall to eastern Pennsylvania. Nokia expects to nearly double its local workforce to more than 500 positions spanning high-skilled roles in engineering, manufacturing, and research and development.

Nokia projects the expansion will generate an economic impact exceeding $500 million over the next five years.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praised the move, noting that the state has intentionally targeted investments to make its business climate more competitive globally.

"Nokia is doubling down on the Lehigh Valley and ensuring that the future of chip production continues to run through this region," Shapiro said. "From advanced manufacturing to the research and development of new technology like advanced chip packaging, Pennsylvania has all the resources to be a world leader in chip production."

Public-Private Funding

The $30 million project is backed by a mix of public and private funding. Nokia's direct capital investment is supported by roughly $4 million in state assistance from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, alongside an estimated $10 million federal investment tax credit facilitated by the CHIPS and Science Act.

"Supported by CHIPS and Science Act funding, Nokia is deepening its commitment to innovation and the production of photonic chips in the United States," said Bill Frauenhofer, executive director of semiconductor investment and innovation at the U.S. Department of Commerce, adding that the project materially strengthens the domestic semiconductor supply chain.

NOK Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Overall retail chatter has surged over 700% in the past 30 days.

One user encouraged investors to ‘buy and hold’ the stock.

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NOK stock has soared 114.8% year-to-date.

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