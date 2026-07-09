The company is expected to announce clinical data for hard-to-treat epilepsy and obesity later this year.

The company is now expected to initiate a pivotal trial in the kidney disease called IgA nephropathy soon.

Biohaven narrowed its focus away from earlier efforts in mental health to focus on epilepsy and obesity treatments last year.

In November, the FDA also refused to approve its application for troriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia.

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed 7% higher on Wednesday on the heels of hitting enrollment milestones in two high-priority clinical programs, setting up for potential major data readouts later this year.

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Last month, Biohaven finished enrolling patients in a large study testing a new treatment for hard-to-treat epilepsy. Topline results are expected from the trial in the second half of 2026. Early data from patients already taking the drug showed strong seizure reductions in many cases, with good safety signals.

Other Near-term Catalysts

The company also plans to report topline data in the second half of 2026 from a mid-stage study of its obesity candidate. The treatment is designed to help patients lose fat while aiming to preserve muscle mass, addressing a common concern with current weight-loss drugs.

In late June, the first patient was enrolled in a pivotal late-stage trial of Biohaven’s novel treatment for Graves’ disease, an autoimmune thyroid condition. This marks the first time one of the company’s new protein-degrading medicines has reached a registrational study. A similar pivotal study in the kidney disease called IgA nephropathy is expected to begin soon.

BHVN's Focused Pipeline

Biohaven narrowed its focus away from earlier efforts in mental health to focus on epilepsy and obesity treatments last year. The decision was made after the company’s mid-stage trial of BHV-7000 failed to significantly reduce depression symptoms compared to placebo in patients with major depressive disorder.

In November, the FDA also refused to approve its application for troriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), a rare and serious inherited brain disorder with no approved treatments. The FDA cited concerns pertaining to the data submitted and the company then said that it is in talks with the FDA to determine the next steps forward.

How Did BHVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BHVN stock jumped from bearish to neutral territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at low levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the company has multiple near-term catalysts ahead, each of which would drive the stock “significantly higher.”

Another positioned biotech as a great sector to invest in at current times, highlighting that it's rarely affected by geopolitical concerns and is a “nice break from the overcrowded AI trade.”

BHVN stock has gained 47% year-to-date.

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