Nokia unveiled fresh progress across two strategic markets, expanding NVIDIA-based AI-RAN trials with global operators while strengthening UK defense communications.

Eight operators are advancing AI-RAN proofs of concept and live trials with Nokia on NVIDIA platforms.

Its AI-RAN platform has delivered more than 20% spectral-efficiency improvement.

Nokia Defense and C3IA will co-develop capabilities spanning tactical communications, private 4G/5G and edge computing.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares rose as much as 5% in Wednesday’s premarket after the company announced new developments across its artificial intelligence-powered radio access network (AI-RAN) business and UK defense operations.

Operators across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East are moving its AI-RAN technology from early evaluations to lab and live-field trials, using Nokia software alongside NVIDIA’s Aerial RAN Computer, the company said.

Nokia Expands NVIDIA-Powered AI-RAN Trials

Announcing the growing global momentum for AI-RAN, Nokia said that A1 Group, Chunghwa Telecom, du, e&, Mobily, stc, TPG Telecom and Zain Saudi are among the operators advancing proofs of concept and trials with the telecom, information technology, and consumer electronics company. Previously announced work with operators including NTT DOCOMO is also continuing.

AI-RAN combines AI with radio access network technology to improve how mobile networks use spectrum and computing resources. Nokia's platform has already delivered more than 20% improvements in spectral efficiency, with additional software-driven gains planned through 2027 and 2028.

The platform combines Nokia’s AI-native anyRAN software with NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer and is designed for 5G networks with a software upgrade path toward AI-native 6G. Growing service-provider engagement shows AI-RAN is moving from an industry concept toward “commercial reality," said Emma Falck, president of Mobile Infrastructure.

Nokia Defense Expands UK Partnership

Separately, the company announced that Nokia Defense signed a memorandum of understanding with C3IA, a UK systems engineering and security-services company, to support digital transformation across UK defense operations.

The companies plan to co-develop solutions covering tactical and operational communications, private 4G and 5G, command and control, sensing, autonomous systems and edge computing. The partnership also builds on both companies’ participation in the UK Ministry of Defence’s TacSys framework, which provides access to Nokia’s connectivity portfolio for future tactical communications requirements.

Nokia Defense head Mikko Viitaniemi said the collaboration is intended to combine mission-critical connectivity with C3IA’s defense systems engineering expertise to advance tactical communications and interoperability across future UK programs.

Rosenblatt Bullish on Nokia

On Sept. 14, Rosenblatt initiated Nokia with a Buy rating and $15 price target, saying it is “quietly becoming” one of the best-positioned optical assets for the AI buildout, according to The Fly.

The firm said its valuation may be “potentially conservative” as Nokia’s business mix shifts further toward AI, calling it a “powerhouse AI optical franchise trading at a telco multiple.”

Retail Sentiment Around NOK Stock

Retail sentiment around NOK stock is “bullish” on Stocktwits amid 'high' message volume.

NOK stock retail sentiment on September 16 as of 6:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, NOK shares have jumped more than 50%. In comparison, the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX), which holds Nokia stock, has risen nearly 4%, while the iShares US Digital Infra & Real Estate ETF (IDGT) has rallied around 32% in the same period.



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