Creative Medical Technology, Baiya International Group, and GD Culture Group shares slumped to their 52-week lows amid divestiture and fundraising updates.

Creative Medical Technology announced a public offering of up to 3.05 million shares of common stock.

GD Culture is set to implement a 1-for-250 reverse stock split on June 29.

Baiya International sold its entire stake in Juxing Investment Group (Hong Kong) to Shengshi International for $2 million.

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ), Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA), and GD Culture Group (GDC) slumped to their 52-week lows on Friday.

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At the time of writing, GDC shares were down more than 23%, BIYA stock fell around 14%, while CELZ stock tanked 33%.

CELZ To Offer 3M Shares

Creative Medical Technology announced a best-efforts public offering of up to 3.05 million shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares for certain investors, together with warrants to purchase up to 6.09 million additional shares. The offering is priced at an assumed combined price of $1.97 per share, including the accompanying warrant.

Despite the sharp slide, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for CELZ turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24-hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has shed around 35% of its value so far in 2026.

CELZ stock fell to as low as $1.20 on Friday.

GDC’s Reverse Stock Split, Share Offering In Spotlight

GD Culture Group’s stock extended its descent after the company said it would implement a 1-for-250 reverse stock split on Thursday. The reverse split will be effective on June 29. Following the split, the company's outstanding shares will be reduced from about 1.04 billion to roughly 4.16 million.

Prior to that, the company agreed to sell more than 259 million shares of common stock to certain investors, raising about $5.45 million in gross proceeds.

Retail sentiment surrounding GDC on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, while message volumes were ‘extremely high.’ The stock has plummeted more than 99% so far this year.

GDC shares hit an intraday low of $0.01.

BIYA Sells Entire Stake In Investment Group, Stock Struggles To Break $1

According to an SEC filing, Baiya International Group sold its entire stake in Juxing Investment Group (Hong Kong) to Shengshi International Group for $2 million. BIYA stock crashed to an intraday low of $0.32.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for BIYA remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours. The stock fell under $1 on June 12 and has failed to reclaim the level since then. The firm had implemented a 1-for-30 reverse share split on Dec. 30, 2025. The stock has lost 92% so far this year.

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