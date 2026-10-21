Record backlog, higher revenue, and raised guidance signal strong defense demand.

Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden said the company’s Q3 book-to-bill ratio reached 1.5 times, lifting its backlog to a record $110 billion.

Warden highlighted strong demand for defense, space and autonomous technologies.

The company advanced Sentinel missile development, completing a key assembly milestone in Q3.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) stock is heading for its third straight weekly gain as the defense contractor reported strong demand across its aerospace and defense businesses. CEO Kathy Warden highlighted a record $110 billion backlog, while fiscal third-quarter (Q3) 2026 sales rose 7% year-on-year and the company raised its 2026 outlook.

Northrop Grumman stock edged 0.3% lower overnight ahead of Wednesday, after a nearly 5% gain in regular session. The stock is up 2.7% so far this week.

Northrop’s Record Backlog Reflects Strong Customer Demand

Speaking during the Q3 earnings call, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden said customers are more frequently relying on Northrop Grumman for advanced capabilities designed to operate in challenging security environments.

“We have leading roles in the strategic triad, space superiority, microelectronics and homeland defense. We also offer innovative and cost-effective solutions in emerging market segments, including counter-UAS and autonomous systems,” said Warden.

Northrop Grumman received more orders than the revenue it earned in Q3, with a 1.5 book-to-bill ratio. This pushed its total backlog to a record $110 billion.

Sentinel And Satellite Network Expansion Gains Momentum

Northrop's Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program continues to progress through development and testing.

“In the quarter, we completed the first full vertical assembly of an inert missile at Vandenberg Space Force Base and gained approval from the U.S. Air Force on Sentinel design maturity for first flight to proceed in 2027. This program is a key growth driver this year and throughout the 2030s as we complete the development and transition into production,” said Warden.

Northrop Grumman's Space Systems division provides satellites and ground equipment for a U.S. military network designed to improve communications and tracking from space. “In the next 6 months, we expect a sustained cadence of launches with nearly 50 of our 150 satellites planned for deployment to support transport and tracking missions.”

Northrop Grumman's Higher Revenue And Earnings

In Q3, the Virginia-based defense contractor reported $11.1 billion in revenue with $7.89 earnings per share. While revenue matched Street expectations, earnings beat the $7.18 estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company secured $16.4 billion in new awards during the quarter. Major awards included $2 billion for the Sentinel program, $1.4 billion tied to Virginia-class submarines, and $1.3 billion for the F-35 program. Northrop increased its segment operating income range to $4.94 billion - $5.04 billion from $4.85 billion - $5 billion.

NOC Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a whopping 1,650% surge in message volume over the past week, with watchers up 0.3%.

A user said, “STRONG BULLISH CATALYST. Defense momentum is accelerating!”

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