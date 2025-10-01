The analysts said the RBI’s steady stance signals confidence in India’s growth momentum, with stable inflation and borrowing costs likely to keep markets calm and credit-driven sectors on track.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at 5.50% and maintained a neutral stance, opting for a wait-and-watch approach on a balanced path of global uncertainty in the latest policy review.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Analyzing RBI Policy

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel compared the RBI’s decision to “a calm uncle at a noisy family party,” saying the central bank is keeping things stable without sudden moves. He said borrowing costs remain unchanged, inflation is low at 2.6%, and growth is expected to stay solid at 6.8%.

SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter said the decision to keep rates on hold shows RBI's belief in the pick-up in growth momentum, as it also raised its growth outlook and trimmed inflation projections.

He added that the pause also gives the central bank some elbow room to wait and watch for the impact of its own past rate cuts and fiscal reforms, while remaining watchful of global headwinds, including U.S. tariffs and weak export demand.

Market Mood And Economic Outlook

Chandel said the RBI’s balanced tone has helped calm investor nerves, describing the overall environment as stable and reassuring. He said low inflation and steady borrowing conditions are keeping both business sentiment and consumer confidence healthy.

Carpenter said markets reacted positively but without big swings. Equities gained slightly, bonds remained steady, and overall sentiment stayed constructive. He said the RBI’s approach leaves the door open for a rate cut in December if inflation stays under control and global conditions improve.

Which Sectors Get Impacted Now?

Chandel said the current setup favors banks, automakers, and real estate developers, as stable rates make it easier for people to take out loans for homes and vehicles. He added that steady government spending continues to support infrastructure projects and job creation.

He also said lower inflation is likely to boost profitability for consumer goods companies by easing input costs. Carpenter echoed that banks and financials will remain steady for now, but sectors such as consumption, autos, and housing could benefit further if rates are eased later.

He added that exporters still face pressure from global tariffs and a sluggish trade environment.

Global Context

SEBI-registered Front Wave Research stated that RBI’s decision to maintain the status quo has boosted market sentiments and has sent a strong signal to investors that the policy stance is unlikely to change.

However, it also cautioned that escalating protectionism and trade wars globally may still cause volatility in the near term.

Markets Eye December Cut If Inflation Holds

Chandel said FY26 “looks like a smooth ride” for investors, particularly in sectors that gain from affordable credit and steady demand. Carpenter said inflation is in check, but the RBI is being prudent against a backdrop of global uncertainty.

He further said investors would have to wait for inflation data, tariff developments, and foreign fund flows to see if a rate cut will come through by December.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<