Nike stock fell 5.6% this week as analysts questioned its $5 billion growth plan.

RBC warned of limited upside surprises for Nike, though its fiscal 2031 EPS target of $3-$3.50 is above Street estimates.

Truist questioned Nike’s execution potential and flagged a 24% downside possibility for the stock.

Retail traders criticized CEO Elliott Hill despite sentiment turning ‘extremely bullish’.

Nike Inc. (NKE) stock is headed for its worst weekly performance since June as investors question the sportswear giant’s $5 billion growth ambitions. RBC Capital and Truist flagged execution risks, while retail traders voiced growing frustration with CEO Elliott Hill amid Nike’s prolonged struggles.

Nike stock traded over 1% lower overnight Wednesday. The stock has dropped 5.6% so far this week.

RBC Capital Sees Limited Room For Nike Upside

Following Nike's investor day presentation, RBC Capital said the company's earnings ambitions exceeded market expectations. Nike aims to bring in an additional $5 billion in revenue by fiscal 2031 and reach earnings per share (EPS) of $3 to $3.50.

RBC estimates the EPS range stands approximately 20% above Wall Street's average forecast and 12% higher than its own. Nike also intends to give back $12 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks by the end of fiscal 2031, matching the firm's expectations.

The firm believes Nike's financial plan relies heavily on stronger gross margins and savings from its Pace efficiency program. However, RBC cautioned that the earnings targets leave limited room for upside surprises over the coming quarters.

RBC maintained its ‘Sector Perform’ rating on Nike, with a $39 price target, implying an 8% upside potential from the stock’s last close.

Truist Questions Whether Nike Can Deliver

Truist also highlighted Nike's five-year revenue growth plan, describing the target as broadly consistent with market estimates.

In its Investors’ Day on Tuesday, Nike said it anticipates revenue declines in fiscal 2028, growth matching the broader market in fiscal 2029, and faster expansion than the industry during fiscal 2030 and 2031.

Nike expects its operating margins to reach 12%-14% by 2031, above analysts' estimates. However, Truist cast doubts on the company’s ability to meet these targets, calling them ‘aggressive’ amid a tough time for the brand and the industry in general. The firm kept its ‘Sell’ rating and $29 price target, suggesting 24% downside potential.

Under Hill, Nike is trying to rebuild relationships with retailers after shifting toward direct sales. However, its recovery efforts face setbacks in China and its sportswear business.

What NKE Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock recorded a 572% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “Seriously, that was a Play School presentation with zero substance. Even their goals and new ideas were novice and weak. I am so confused as to how Hill is still CEO, or ever was for that matter.”

Another user said, “Can Elliot hill go now we are not going anywhere with him we need a new face and energy why can’t an activist group get involved now.”

A third user said, “Nike use to mean best of the best in confidence and leadership and forward-thinking attitude. Now a bunch of non risk takers running the place.”

NKE stock has crashed 43% year-to-date.

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