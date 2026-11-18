Nvidia’s board chairman Harvey Jones declined to comment on former CEO Jensen Huang and reiterated that the board is not considering his reinstatement.

Nvidia reported record Q3 revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% year over year, driven by strong data center sales and the rapid rollout of its Vera Rubin platform.

The chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $130 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

Interim CEO Colette Kress raised the chipmaker’s 2028 revenue growth outlook to 75%, up from 70% during the earnings call.

Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) share price gained about 2% after-hours on Tuesday after the chipmaker delivered a stronger-than-expected sales forecast and record quarterly revenue, signaling resilient demand for the firm’s silicon as the company wades through a leadership transition.

In its first financial update since severing ties with Jensen Huang last week, the Santa Clara-based chipmaker reported revenue of $115.8 billion for its fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 25, a 103% jump from a year earlier, topping analyst projections of $109.3 billion.

Earnings came in at $2.68 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.47.

On the earnings call, Nvidia’s chairman of the board, Harvey Jones, declined to make any comment regarding Jensen Huang’s exit and emphasized on the fact that the board will not reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

Nvidia’s Data Center Boom

Nvidia’s data center division continued to contribute the most to overall revenues, generating $107.6 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 110% from a year ago and surpassing analyst estimates of $101.9 billion.

While the revenue blew past expectations, it recorded a mild drop in growth compared to the previous quarter, when data center revenues grew 116.6%. The drop was also the first quarterly drop in data center revenue growth since the quarter ending July 2025.

Nevertheless, the unit brought in more revenue during the quarter than rivals Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD) generate in an entire year combined.

The surge was propelled by the production ramp and initial shipments of the Nvidia Vera Rubin, which Kress described as the fastest product ramp in company history.

“Vera Rubin is the fastest product ramp in Nvidia’s history, already tallying up $20 billion in revenue,” Kress told during the earnings call.

Major cloud providers, including CoreWeave, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Nebius, have already deployed Vera Rubin systems.

NVDA Q4 And Multi-Year Outlook

Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3% for the upcoming fourth quarter, well above Wall Street’s average estimate of $125.3 billion. The company assumed zero data center compute revenue from China in its forecasts.

Kress also raised Nvidia’s FY28 outlook, forecasting revenue growth of 75%, up from the initially guided 70%.

“We expect (FY28) revenue to grow approximately 75% year over year, up from 70% and off what it now a higher fiscal 2027 base,” Kress told in her earnings call remarks. “Our outlook considers data center readiness, the strength and durability of end customer demand, and our customers' access to capital.”

Leadership Crisis

The financial beat arrives amid the biggest governance upheaval in Nvidia’s 33-year history. Last week, the company cut ties with Huang, its 63-year-old co-founder, following a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent successor. Nvidia also elevated board member Harvey C. Jones to serve as its first-ever chair of the board and established a standing National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ retail chatter around the stock.



Colette Kress ended the conference call with a strong reassurance on revenue momentum. “Our momentum is real, our demand is accelerating, our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us,” Kress said. “We've got this.”



A Stocktwits user also added to the enthusiasm around the stock following the earnings.

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NVDA Stock has lost about 17.2% year-to-date.

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