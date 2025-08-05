The proposed workforce changes are part of CEO Ivan Espinosa’s broader turnaround plan, which includes shutting plants and slashing production globally.

Nissan is reportedly in talks with the union representing staff at its European headquarters in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, regarding potential job cuts as part of a major company-wide shake-up.

The office, which also oversees the carmaker’s operations across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Oceania, has about 560 employees, Reuters reported, citing Internal emails and documents.

Nissan is reportedly working with union representatives to explore voluntary exits before considering layoffs. The discussions are expected to wrap up by Oct. 20, with final details shared with employees in November.

The company hasn’t made any decision yet, said Massimiliano Messina, Nissan’s regional vice chairperson, in a note to staff, adding that the company is committed to handling the process with transparency and full compliance with legal requirements.

The talks are part of a larger plan by new CEO Ivan Espinosa, who took over in April and is leading a comprehensive restructuring effort aimed at reducing costs.

The company plans to reduce its workforce by about 15%, slash production capacity by nearly 30% to 2.5 million vehicles, and shut down 7 of its 17 manufacturing plants worldwide. It’s targeting savings of roughly $3.4 billion.

Last week, Nissan said it will shut its Civac plant in Mexico by March 2026. The company is also planning to halt car production at its Oppama factory in Japan by 2028, and wind down operations at its Nissan-Shatai Shonan facility by 2027.

Across the regions impacted, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and Oceania, Nissan employs nearly 19,000 people, with about 60% of those roles based in Europe, according to a diversity report published in late 2024.

Nissan’s U.S.-listed stock has declined 25.8% so far in 2025, while its Japanese shares fell 31% over the same period.

