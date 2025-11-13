CEO William Li said the L80’s launch window has shifted to next year because factories are prioritizing output of the fast-selling L90 SUV.

The L90 has delivered more than 10,000 units for three straight months, straining battery supply and production capacity.

Retail traders on Stocktwits framed the pullback as a buying opportunity, calling sub-$7 levels a “gold” entry point.

Nio shares slipped 0.8% in Hong Kong on Thursday after CEO William Li said the company’s Onvo sub-brand would delay the launch of its L80 SUV to the first half of next year, citing production strain driven by strong demand for the larger L90 model.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares closed down 2.7% at $6.45 on Wednesday and slipped another 0.2% in after-hours trading.

L80 Launch Pushed To First-Half Of 2026

Li reportedly said the L80, which was originally scheduled for release this year, would be postponed because the company’s factories are prioritizing L90 output, according to a CnEVPost report.

Li apparently said the L80 and L90 share many components, adding that “delivering the L80 would mean fewer L90 deliveries.” He told customers that those wanting a large five-seat SUV could wait for the L80 next year, while the seven-seat L90 remains available now.

The L80 was previously planned for a fourth-quarter 2025 debut, following its presentation at the Shanghai auto show earlier this year.

L90 Demand Stretches Nio’s Battery Supply

Li supposedly said the L90’s popularity has strained Nio’s battery pack supply, creating a production bottleneck. The L90, launched on July 31, has delivered more than 10,000 units for three consecutive months, making it one of the brand’s strongest performers.

Li had flagged capacity constraints during Nio’s second-quarter earnings call on Sept. 2, saying the company would not be able to launch the L80 this year due to pressure on factory throughput.

Onvo Lineup Now Covers Most Family Use Cases

Li said the combined lineup of the L60, L90 and upcoming L80 will cover more than 90% of family user segments. Onvo, introduced in May 2024, is Nio’s mass-market offering designed to compete with vehicles like Tesla’s Model Y.

The L60, a five-seat mid-size SUV, received a facelift on September 19, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late October.

Regulatory Listing Complete, Awaiting Market Timing

The L80 appeared in China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) catalog in June, indicating regulatory clearance for production. MIIT documents describe it as a five-seat derivative of the L90.

Stocktwits Traders Eye A Bottom As Dip Buyers Step In

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user argued that the recent pullback may have marked a bottom, saying they planned to add more shares and viewed anything below the $7 level as “gold,” noting they had bought Nio around similar prices two years ago.

Another user described the decline as a buying opportunity, saying the “big correction” could set up a significant rebound.

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 48% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<