The company’s ES8 three-row SUV is slated to be officially launched in late September, with user deliveries starting upon launch, the company said.

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. (NIO) unveiled the all-new ES8 three-row SUV on Thursday and opened pre-orders for the vehicle in China.

The vehicle is slated to be officially launched in late September with user deliveries starting upon launch, the company said. However, users who pre-order the vehicle with a RMB 5000 ($696.34) deposit can get a RMB 10,000 reduction from the purchase price as part of a limited offer, the company added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nio stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels. Shares of the company traded 10% higher at the time of writing.

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes about the stock rallying to $10 by the second-quarter earnings announcement early next month.

Another user stated that patient holders of the stock might get rewarded.

The new ES8 is the largest battery electric SUV in China, Nio said, while noting that the vehicle measures 5,280 mm in length and 3,130 mm in wheelbase. It is available in six exterior colors, including Arctic black, while interiors are available in four curated themes of Pamir brown, Warm gravel, Gangri blue, and Sappanwood red.

The vehicle also features a 520 kW dual-motor system, a standard 102 kWh battery, and advanced autonomous driving capabilities with three LiDARs and a 4D imaging radar.

The vehicle comes in both six- and seven-seater variants. The six- and seven-seater variants of the Executive Premium Edition are priced from RMB 416,800, and the Executive Signature Edition starts from RMB 456,800, including the battery. Customers can also avail the company’s battery-as-a-subscription service for a starting price of RMB 308,800 and RMB 348,800, respectively.

According to a report from CnEVPost, the new generation ES8’s starting price is about 25% lower compared to the older ES8 with a 100 kWh battery pack included.

The ES8 has long been central to Nio’s story. First introduced in 2017 as the company’s debut mass-market vehicle, it was refreshed in 2022 with a second-generation model.

The new third-generation ES8 is expected to remain a key pillar of the lineup as Nio seeks to expand delivery volumes in the highly competitive Chinese EV market. Nio has delivered a total of 806,731 vehicles as of the end of July.

NIO stock is up by 28% this year and by about 39% over the past 12 months.

