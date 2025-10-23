Nio said the ES6, its long-running best-seller, is on track to surpass 300,000 cumulative deliveries in November, calling the SUV an “evergreen” in China’s 300,000-yuan electric vehicle segment.

The ET5 Touring wagon has overtaken the ES6 as Nio’s top-selling model, delivering 5,048 units in September and slightly outpacing the ES6 in year-to-date sales.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nio remained ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volume.

The company announced the milestone on Weibo, calling the ES6 an “evergreen” in China’s highly competitive 300,000-yuan ($42,000) electric SUV market. As of September, Nio had delivered 289,912 ES6 units, including 2,930 in the month. Based on current trends, the company expects average monthly deliveries of around 5,000 through November, according to a CnEVPost report.

ET5 Touring Becomes Nio’s Best-Seller

The ES6, priced from 338,000 yuan with a 100-kWh battery, was Nio’s second mass-market model and long its best-selling vehicle.

In recent months, however, it has been overtaken by the ET5 Touring station wagon, which delivered 5,048 units in September, its fourth consecutive month ahead of the ES6, and has sold 35,275 units so far this year, narrowly topping the ES6’s 35,076.

Shift In Consumer Trends

Nio co-founder and president Qin Lihong stated the ET5 Touring's unexpected performance has revealed that wagons are regaining their mainstream status in the country's market, where the car type had a reputation as a niche vehicle. He also pointed out that the trend has forced Nio to revise its perception of consumers' tastes.

The latest-generation ES6, launched in May, features major upgrades including Nio’s in-house Shenji NX9031 smart driving chip, reinforcing the company’s shift toward developing more of its vehicle technology internally.

Stocktwits Traders Turn Cautious On Nio

NIO sentiment and message volume as of October 23 | Source: Stocktwits

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 57% so far in 2025.

