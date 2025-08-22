Analysts said the lower pricing makes the third-generation ES8 more competitive against rivals like Li Auto’s L9 and the upcoming Zeekr 9X.

Retail chatter around Nio spiked Thursday after Deutsche Bank analysts forecast that the company’s newly launched third-generation ES8 electric SUV could achieve average monthly sales of 3,000 units, citing its competitive pricing.

Analyst Wang Bin and his team said in a note that if realized, sales would return to the model’s historical peak levels first seen in late 2018, when monthly deliveries topped 3,000 units, CnEVPost reported.

The ES8, Nio’s first mass-produced vehicle, was relaunched Thursday with pre-sales beginning ahead of its official debut at Nio Day 2025 next month.

The new ES8 comes with a 100-kWh battery and starts at 416,800 yuan ($58,030), about 25% cheaper than the last version.

With Nio’s Battery-as-a-Service rental plan, the starting price falls further to 308,800 yuan, which is over 100,000 yuan less than the older model on the same plan. Deutsche Bank added that industry practice suggests the final launch price could be closer to 399,000 yuan.

The analysts said the pricing positions the ES8 favorably against rivals such as the Aito M9 EV, Li Auto’s L9, and the upcoming Zeekr 9X, offering larger size and better value.

Deutsche Bank boosted its price target on Nio’s Hong Kong shares to HK$75 from HK$71, highlighting improved sales outlook.

It forecasts Nio will deliver 320,000 vehicles in 2025, accelerating to 460,000 in 2026 and 570,000 in 2027. The bank also reduced its expected 2025 net loss to 17.57 billion yuan.

Since July, the stock has surged more than 60%, boosted by the launch of the Onvo L90 SUV and anticipation surrounding Nio’s expanding lineup.

Adding to the momentum, Nio is reportedly preparing to launch a special edition of its Firefly EV in China, with production capacity at its Chuzhou factory ramping up after renovations. Firefly’s monthly output is expected to reach nearly 5,000 units this month, providing further room for growth, CnEVPost noted.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Nio’s stock has risen over 27% so far in 2025. The stock settled at its highest level in about 10 months on Thursday.

