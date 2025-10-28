The delivery numbers from last week reportedly include 4,300 units of its main brand Nio, 4,500 units from its sub-brand Onvo, and 1,500 units from its Firefly brand.

In September, Nio CEO William Li said on the company’s post-earnings call that it is aiming to deliver an average of 50,000 units per month across all three brands in the fourth quarter.



Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO) reportedly delivered 10,300 vehicles last week, marking the second consecutive week with deliveries surpassing 10,000 units.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CnEVPost reported on Tuesday, citing local media Securities Times, that last week's deliveries included 4,300 units of its main brand, Nio, 4,500 units from its sub-brand, Onvo, and 1,500 units from its Firefly brand.

Nio’s EV Delivery Growth

The company is rapidly ramping up EV deliveries. In the third quarter, it delivered 87,071 vehicles, up 40.8% year over year. In late September, the company launched its premium three-row SUV, the all-new ES8, which it expects to boost deliveries in the fourth quarter.

In September, Nio CEO William Li said on the company’s post-earnings call that it is aiming to deliver an average of 50,000 units per month across all three brands in the fourth quarter, for a total quarterly delivery target of 150,000 units.

He added that, with the new ES8 and the Onvo L90, launched on July 31, the company sees higher market demand than it expected before launch.

Li also said in September that the company is focusing on ramping up production for its existing models and has therefore decided not to launch or deliver any new models this year. While the company had previously planned to launch the Onvo L80 this year, it has now decided to postpone it due to capacity constraints, he said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

NYSE-listed NIO shares have gained 61% this year and about 21% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Tesla Registrations Slumped Nearly 19% In EU In September Despite Rising EV Demand

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<