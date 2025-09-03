While Mizuho raised the firm's price target on Nio to $6 from $3.50 following the June quarter report, BofA raised its price target to $7.10 from $5.

Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO) got multiple price target hikes on Wednesday after it reported a narrower second-quarter (Q2) loss.

Mizuho raised its price target on Nio to $6 from $3.50 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares following the June quarter report. The firm expects stronger demand for electric vehicles but notes that Nio's delivery targets remain challenging. Mizuho views the stock as fairly valued at its current levels, according to TheFly.

Bank of America, meanwhile, raised the firm's price target on Nio to $7.10 from $5 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The firm expects the 2025 and 2026 adjusted net losses to narrow by 7% and 50% compared to its previous estimates, and forecasts a positive 2027 adjusted profit, the analyst told investors in a post-earnings note.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

NIO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:46 a.m. ET on Sept. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user noted that there are both short and long-term catalysts for the stock.

Another user sounded positive on the next two quarters.

Nio on Tuesday reported total revenues of RMB19.01 billion ($2.66 billion) for Q2, which was below an analyst estimate of RMB19.74 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The net loss for the quarter was RMB4.99 billion, representing a 1% decrease from the second quarter of 2024.

The diluted net loss per ordinary share in the second quarter of 2025 stood at RMB 2.31, compared with RMB2.50 in the second quarter of 2024, and above an estimated RMB2.07.

For the third quarter, the company now expects to deliver between 87,000 and 91,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 40.7% to 47.1% compared to the same quarter in 2024. Total revenue for the period is expected to be between RMB 21.81 billion and RMB 22.88 billion.

NIO stock is up 41% this year and approximately 48% over the past 12 months.

