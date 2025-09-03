While the Onvo L90 was officially launched on July 31, the new Nio ES8 was formally unveiled last month and made available for pre-orders, with user deliveries expected to begin in late September.

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc.’s (NIO) management indicated during the earnings call that the company intends to deliver 150,000 vehicles in the last quarter of 2025, which would mark its highest quarterly numbers to date.

“....by looking at both the demand and the supply availabilities and capacity, our Q4 target is to achieve an average of 50,000 units deliveries per month for all three brands, which means that in Q4 our quarterly delivery target combining all three brands is 150,000 units,” Nio CEO William Li said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

The higher delivery expectations are spurred by the company’s new vehicle models, including the Onvo L90 and the new Nio ES8. Li noted that with the new vehicles, the company sees a market demand that is higher than what it expected before launch.

While the L90 was officially launched on July 31, the ES8 was formally unveiled last month and made available for pre-orders, with user deliveries expected to begin in late September.

Li also noted that the company is focusing on ramping up production for its existing models and has therefore decided not to launch or deliver any new models this year. While the company had previously planned to launch the Onvo L80 this year, it has now decided to postpone it due to capacity constraints, he said.

NYSE-listed shares of Nio are up by 1% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nio stock remained within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

NIO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:12 p.m. ET on Sept. 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock will rise from its current levels to touch $10 to $20 by the end of the year.

Another user opined that the second-quarter loss was expected.

In the three months through the end of June, Nio delivered 72,056 vehicles and reported total revenues of RMB 19.01 billion ($2.66 billion), which was below an analyst estimate of RMB 19.74 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The net loss for the quarter was RMB 4.99 billion, representing a 1% decrease from the second quarter of 2024.

The basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share in the second quarter of 2025 were both RMB 2.31, compared with RMB 2.50 in the second quarter of 2024, and above an estimated RMB 2.07.

For the third quarter, the company now expects to deliver between 87,000 and 91,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 40.7% to 47.1% compared to the same quarter in 2024. Total revenue for the period is expected to be between RMB 21.81 billion and RMB 22.88 billion, which is below the estimated RMB 24.65 billion.

NIO stock is up 48% this year and approximately 56% over the past 12 months.

Exchange Rate: RMB1= $0.14<