The Chinese EV maker aims to be present in 40 global markets, launch three new models, and aggressively expand its battery-swap networks — but execution risks loom.

The company is set to roll out its one-millionth mass-produced vehicle at its Hefei factory.

Nio outlined plans to expand into up to 40 countries and regions in 2026.

The uptick in Hong Kong shares follows record December deliveries and a strong finish to the fourth quarter.

Nio shares slid more than 6% in Hong Kong on Monday, bucking strong delivery momentum as investors looked past the EV maker’s looming one-millionth car milestone and ambitious global expansion plans for 2026.

One-Millionth Vehicle Milestone Nears

Nio is preparing to roll its one-millionth mass-produced vehicle off the line on Tuesday at its F2 factory in Hefei, EV reported, citing local media outlets. The company is reportedly planning a ceremony to mark the milestone, which comes just days after founder and CEO William Li told employees in a New Year’s Day letter that the landmark moment was only days away.

By the end of December, Nio had delivered 997,592 vehicles across its three brands, including Nio, Onvo, and Firefly, since its first customer handover in June 2018. The company reached the 900,000-vehicle mark in October, shortly after opening its third factory in China.

Delivery Momentum

Nio shares edged higher after the update, building on gains seen on the first trading day in U.S. trade, following the company’s report of record December deliveries. The automaker delivered 48,135 vehicles in December, a new monthly high, helping fourth quarter deliveries reach 124,807 units. The figure landed within Nio’s revised guidance range of 120,000 to 125,000 vehicles.

For the full year, Nio Group delivered 326,028 vehicles, up 47% from the prior year, supported by growth across its core Nio brand and newer Onvo and Firefly offerings.

Global Expansion To 40 Markets

In his internal letter, Li said Nio plans to continue expanding internationally in 2026 while maintaining focus on the Chinese market. He said the company aims to enter a total of 40 countries and regions, using a national-distributor model, with Firefly positioned as the pioneering brand. Costa Rica, Australia, and Azerbaijan are among the markets slated for entry later this year, according to a report by CnEVPost.

Li also reiterated confidence in the long-term outlook for fully electric vehicles, projecting that new energy vehicles will account for more than 90% of China’s new car market by 2030, with pure EVs exceeding 80% of new energy sales.

Nio Lines Up New Models And Network Growth

Looking ahead, Li said Nio will launch three new models in 2026, including a flagship ES9 SUV, the Onvo L80, and the next-generation ES7 under the core Nio brand. He also highlighted advances in the company’s intelligent driving systems, noting that the Nio World Model has achieved breakthroughs in algorithm architecture and training paradigms, with multiple major versions expected this year.

Alongside vehicles, Nio plans to continue investing in its charging and battery swap network. Fifth-generation battery swap stations are expected to begin large-scale construction in the second quarter, with more than 1,000 new stations planned for the whole year and total swap stations projected to exceed 4,600 by the end of the year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user expects the stock to hit the $6.15 level soon.

One user said they expected the stock to gain over 10% in the next session.

Nio’s stock has risen 18% over the past 12 months.

