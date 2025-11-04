Stocktwits sentiment for NTDOY shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

The Japanese company also raised its forecast for Switch 2 sales till March 2025 to 19 million units from its earlier projection of 15 million units.

Nintendo reported third-quarter revenue and operating profit higher than analysts’ expectations.

Stocktwits sentiment for NTDOY shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Nintendo Co. Ltd. on Tuesday raised its forecasts for annual profit and Switch 2 sales, bolstering the view that its record-selling gaming console would maintain its impressive run.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Kyoto-based company now expects to sell 19 million units of the $450 gadget by March next year, up from the original guidance of 15 million units. It also raised its fiscal-year 2026 operating income forecast by 16% to 370 billion yen ($2.4 billion).

The higher projections come as the key holiday shopping period kicks off. In September, Nitentdo reportedly instructed suppliers to increase Switch 2 production to 25 million units by March 2026.

The company launched Switch 2, featuring detachable controllers known as Joy-Cons, on June 5 worldwide, allowing for easy switching between handheld, tabletop, and docked TV modes.

The gaming device saw 3.5 million unit sales in the first four days. In the U.S., 1.6 million Switch 2 units were sold in June, the highest launch month for any console in the country.

For the September quarter, the company reported revenue of 527.2 billion yen and an operating profit of 88.25 billion yen, both exceeding analysts’ targets.

NTDOY sentiment and message volume as of November 4 | Source: Stocktwits

Nintendo’s stock closed 0.6% lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for its U.S. over-the-counter shares, NTDOY, shifted to ‘bullish’ as of early Tuesday U.S. time, up from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<