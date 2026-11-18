Barclays cut its price target to $42 from $45 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day, according to TheFly.

Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating and a $25 price target, citing downside risks to Nike's sales and profitability targets, particularly in Sportswear.

Ten out of 44 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ 25 rate it ‘Hold,’ and nine rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

Separately, Nike aims to achieve 50% local product creation across its Nike Sportswear and Jordan lines in China by fiscal 2030, Reuters reported.

Nike shares drew investor attention on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley reiterated its cautious view of the company’s turnaround, while Barclays lowered its price target but maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating.

Barclays cut its price target to $42 from $45, saying it came away ‘more constructive’ on the shares because Nike's turnaround story "continues to provide tangible evidence on a return to sustainable growth," according to The Fly.

NKE shares traded 1.8% lower in premarket trading on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley Sees NKE Targets As Too Optimistic

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton said Nike's fiscal 2031 financial targets “look optimistic relative to our view of normalized earnings power” and that the company's Investor Day did "little to change our more cautious view" of its sales and profitability potential, according to TheFly.

The firm maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating and a $25 price target on Nike. It sees downside risk to both the company's sales and profitability targets, particularly in Sportswear, and believes Nike's valuation still underappreciates the depth and duration of its business reset, TheFly reported.

Nike Targets More Local Product Creation In China

Separately, Nike aims to reach 50% local product creation across its Nike Sportswear and Jordan lines in China by fiscal 2030, Cathy Sparks, the company's Greater China general manager, told Reuters.

CEO Elliott Hill told Reuters on Tuesday that country-level teams would ultimately have decision-making authority over product design.

Sparks separately told Reuters that Nike’s China team would work closely with the company's global team to respond to local styling preferences.

The move comes as Nike's Greater China sales have declined for nine consecutive quarters, with domestic brands Anta and Li Ning gaining market share, Reuters reported.

Nike expects revenue in China to remain roughly flat from fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2031, executives said on Tuesday. Starting in January, the company will also pull online sales rights from some of its biggest retail partners in China, in a bet that tighter control over pricing and distribution can help revive its business, Reuters reported.

Analysts Remain Divided On Nike's Recovery Prospects

Following Nike's Investor Day on Tuesday, November 17, analysts offered mixed assessments of the company's five-year financial targets and its ability to deliver on the turnaround.

According to TheFly, RBC Capital maintained a ‘Sector Perform’ rating and a $39 price target. The firm said Nike's FY2031 adjusted EPS target was around 20% above consensus and 12% above its own estimate. RBC also highlighted the importance of gross-margin recovery and Pace program savings in achieving the financial targets, while cautioning that the EPS target range left limited room for positive surprises, TheFly reported.

Truist maintained a ‘Sell’ rating and a $29 price target, describing Nike's long-term financial targets as aggressive amid challenges facing the brand and the broader category, TheFly reported. Meanwhile, Stifel maintained its ‘Hold’ rating, saying Nike's fiscal 2031 adjusted EPS and operating margin were above its expectations.

Ten of 44 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ 25 rate it ‘Hold,’ and nine rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $19 to $60, with an average of $36.46.

How Retail Views NKE

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock remained ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

NKE shares have dropped over 40% year-to-date.

Also read: Nvidia Export Decision Reportedly Draws Democrats’ Question Of Whether Lutnick Decisions ‘May Have Been Improperly Influenced’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<