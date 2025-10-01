Stifel highlighted the company's return to top-line growth and a better-than-expected first quarter performance as indicators that its business turnaround may be gaining traction.

Nike Inc. (NKE) received a revised price target from Stifel, which increased its price target to $68 from $64, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ recommendation on the stock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stifel cited encouraging signs in Nike’s latest quarterly results, highlighting the company's return to top-line growth and a better-than-expected first quarter (Q1) performance as indicators that its business turnaround may be gaining traction, according to TheFly.

In Q1, Nike’s revenue of $11.72 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 both surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.98 billion and $0.27, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Piper Sandler also raised its price target on the stock to $84 from $80 and reiterated a ‘Overweight’ rating. Nike stock traded over 3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<