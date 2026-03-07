Nike said on Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company’s management has approved a plan to implement “certain organizational changes” which are expected to result in pre-tax charges of $300 million.

These costs, the company said, are primarily associated with employee severance costs incurred substantially in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

BNP believes Converse may be the "Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities" referenced in the regulatory filing.

The firm has an ‘Underperform’ rating on Nike with a $35 price target.



Nike's $300 million of charges related to organizational changes could indicate the company is planning to exit or dispose of its Converse business, according to BNP Paribas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nike said on Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company’s management has approved a plan to implement “certain organizational changes” which are expected to result in pre-tax charges of $300 million for the nine months ended February.

What Are These Charges?

These costs, the company said, are primarily associated with employee severance costs incurred substantially in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

“NIKE, Inc.’s management has been evaluating opportunities to operate more efficiently and profitably through realigning costs, while also investing to reignite growth,” Nike said. “The Company continues to evaluate opportunities and may take additional actions which could lead to additional charges in future quarters.”

Analyst Take Away

BNP believes Converse may be the "Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities" referenced in the regulatory filing. The firm has an ‘Underperform’ rating on Nike with a $35 price target.

Nike appointed Aaron Cain as the new Converse CEO in July 2025 to lead a turnaround. Converse’s second quarter revenue plummeted 30% to $300 million, with sales approaching a 15-year low. Last month, Converse also implemented deep job cuts as part of a broader reorganization.

Nike noted in its earnings release in December that it is expecting Converse to experience continued headwinds for the fiscal year. “We're resetting the marketplace for Converse under new leadership,” it added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NKE stock stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

NKE stock has dropped 27% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<