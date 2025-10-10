A Piper Sandler survey of 11,000 teenagers showed that loyalty to well-known brands remained strong.

Nike, e.l.f. Beauty, and Dr Pepper were the most popular consumer goods brands in their respective categories among American teenagers, according to a new survey published on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock with Teens" report, drawing on a survey of nearly 11,000 teens across 47 states about their clothing, food, and digital service preferences, found that loyalty to well-known brands remained strong.

Nike continued to dominate as the top clothing brand, with Abercrombie & Fitch-owned Hollister at number two and Brandy Melville, an Italian womenswear brand, a distant third among upper-income teens.

Nike was also the top footwear brand, followed by Adidas and New Balance. The standing signals Nike's strong brand appeal amid an ongoing turnaround effort at the company. On Running overtook HOKA, produced by Deckers Outdoor, for the first time in the past six survey reads.

The survey demystifies the latest trends among teenagers, including the Gen Z cohort, which is becoming an increasingly important consumer segment for companies. Notably, the data showed that teens' self-reported annual spending dropped 6% year-on-year, consistent with the broader trend.

In the beauty and personal care segment, e.l.f. Beauty was the most preferred brand, and Sephora was the most preferred store for beauty products. E.l.f. Beauty is facing particular disruption due to its heavy reliance on production and sales in China, and has withheld its annual forecast.

In the food space, Dr. Pepper was teens' top choice of sodas, followed by Coca-Cola, while the chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A trumped low-cost restaurants like McDonald's and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

TikTok and Netflix were the platforms of choice in the social media and streaming categories. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone was ahead by a wide margin, with 87% of the teens saying they own one.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bullish' for Nike and Keurig Dr Pepper, and 'neutral' for e.l.f. Beauty, as of early Friday. NKE and KDP stocks are down 10% and 20%, respectively, year-to-date. ELF stock has risen 14.5% in this period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<