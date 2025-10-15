After two days of losses, the Nifty may attempt a rebound. Analysts said that support levels at 25,050 and 24,850 could cushion declines if the index slips further.

Indian equity markets ended lower for the second straight session, with the Nifty closing a choppy expiry below 25,150 on Tuesday. The GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start on Dalal Street today.

Will markets see some rebound on Wednesday? SEBI-registered analysts shared the trade set-up on Stocktwits.

Trade Setup For October 15

Dipak Takodara noted that the Nifty index ended just above the 10/20-day moving average (DMA) band with Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50 and stronger volume.

According to him, the index is coiling inside the triangle, eyeing 25,350–25,400 for a clean breakout. Until that level is taken out, Takodara expects rangebound trading, with 25,100–25,050 and 24,900–24,850 acting as key supports on dips.

Prabhat Mittal flagged Nifty support at 25,320 with resistance at 25,080. For Bank Nifty, he sees support at 56,200 and resistance at 56,800.

A&Y Market Research identified Nifty (Intraday) resistance at 25,215-25,246, with support at 25,009-25,075. For Bank Nifty, they see resistance at 56,588-56,632 and support at 56,133-56,205.

Financial Sarthis identified Nifty support at 25,056, 25,000, and 24,932 with resistance at 25,246, 25,323, and 25,381. For Bank Nifty, they see support at 56,265, 56,092, and 55,800 with resistance at 56,604, 56, 818 and 57,116.

