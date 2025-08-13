Analysts on Stocktwits have shared bullish calls on select stocks, including Jindal Steel, HAL, and Max Healthcare.

Indian equity markets held the recovery in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with the Nifty index trading above 24,600.

SEBI-registered analysts have flagged upside potential in a few stocks from Jindal Steel to HAL, and Max Healthcare on Stocktwits.

Let’s take a look at their recommendations:

Jindal Steel & Power

Analyst Sunil Kotak shared a positive call on Jindal Steel. On its weekly chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60. He sees a strong supply zone between ₹1,020-₹1,050 and a close above ₹1,050 can generate a fresh breakout in the stock.

Karur Vysya Bank

Kotak also identified ₹252-₹259 as a major demand zone for Karur Vysya Bank. He expects a likely retracement at these levels.

Authum Investments and Infrastructure (AIIL)

AIIL has broken out above a key resistance level, forming an ascending triangle pattern, indicating a potential bullish trend.

The company's robust infrastructure investments and growth prospects are supporting the stock's upward trajectory, according to analyst Palak Jain. She believes that the stock is poised for further price appreciation, making it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the infrastructure sector.

Zydus Lifesciences

Analyst Shubham Jain is bullish on Zydus Life. If the stock closes above ₹1,050, which is around a 9-month high, we can see further gains to the ₹1,200 level.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

HAL is the other stock on Shubham Jain’s radar. A daily close above ₹4,640 will confirm reversal from recent support levels, he said.

Max Healthcare

SEBI-registered analyst Yogesh Nirwan, Founder of Wealth Guru, is bullish on Max Healthcar on the back of good June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings. He recommended buying the 1240 Call for targets of ₹58, ₹65, and ₹80. Keep a stop loss at ₹43.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<