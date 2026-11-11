According to an SEC filing, Netflix Co-CEO and Director Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of NFLX common stock in multiple trades.

The sale was executed at prices ranging from $63.6100 to $63.6450.

Following the transaction, Peters owns 119,412 NFLX shares.

The sale comes as NFLX stock has been trading near its 52-week low levels amid mounting pressure on the streaming giant.

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped more than 1% in the overnight session late on Tuesday as a softer-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue outlook, a reduced full-year advertising revenue forecast, and slowing viewer engagement growth weighed on the company.

Amid its ongoing challenges, the company revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Gregory K. Peters, Co-CEO and Director, sold company shares on Nov. 9.

How Much NFLX Stock Has Peters Offloaded?

According to the filing, Peters sold 27,312 shares of NFLX common stock in multiple trades at prices ranging from $63.6100 to $63.6450.

The average selling price was $63.6186 per share, bringing total sales to $1.738 million. Following the transaction, Peters owns 119,412 NFLX shares.

The sale comes as NFLX stock has been trading near its 52-week low levels amid mounting pressure on the streaming giant. In its latest earnings release, Netflix said that it had executed a record $4.8 billion share buyback in the third quarter of 2026, purchasing 63.9 million shares after expanding its capital return program.

NFLX Q3 Snapshot

In late October, Netflix reported its Q3 results, posting a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue to $12.9 billion, broadly in line with market expectations.

However, the company lowered its 2026 advertising revenue expectation to about $2.7 billion from about $3 billion, citing a slower-than-expected rollout of certain product capabilities.

The company maintained its full-year revenue forecast at $51.1 billion, indicating an annual growth of 13%.

NFLX Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NFLX stock was ‘bearish.’

One user said, “$NFLX CEO selling shares while the company is actively buying back shares. Interesting situation.”

Another user said, “$NFLX inflation and fierce competition are killing this.”

A third user said, “$NFLX more and more people getting rid of netflix & using their money for more important things due to huge layoffs!”

Shares of the company are down 32.5% year-to-date.

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