AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi said the award reflects growing recognition of directed energy's role in modern layered air defense, with customers seeking proven defense systems they can rapidly deploy and sustain.

LOCUST X3 is designed to counter Group 1–3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and can integrate with radar, command-and-control, and complementary kinetic systems.

The company said directed-energy weapons offer a lower-cost-per-engagement alternative to conventional missile interceptors and can address successive threats without traditional ammunition resupply.

AeroVironment intends to establish an in-country maintenance and sustainment depot to provide regional repairs, technical support, training and lifecycle services.

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) announced a $405 million international direct commercial sales order for its LOCUST X3 high-energy laser weapon systems to expand counter-drone capabilities in the Middle East.

“Our customers need proven defenses they can field rapidly and sustain over time,” said Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment. He added that the award reflects growing recognition of directed energy's role in modern layered air defense.

AVAV shares traded 2.7% higher at the time of writing.

New Order Targets Counter-Drone Defense

The LOCUST X3 is designed to counter Group 1–3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The system can be integrated with radar, command-and-control platforms, and complementary kinetic systems as part of a layered air-defense setup.

AeroVironment said directed-energy weapons offer a lower cost-per-engagement option against persistent drone threats compared with conventional missile interceptors. The company also highlighted LOCUST X3's rapid engagement capabilities and its ability to address successive threats without traditional ammunition resupply. Its magazine capacity is primarily limited by available power and thermal management.

The company said the system can complement existing air-defense systems while preserving expensive missile interceptors for higher-end threats.

To support long-term mission readiness, AeroVironment intends to establish an in-country maintenance and sustainment depot to provide regional repairs, technical support, training and lifecycle services. The company said the planned facility is intended to strengthen local partnerships, accelerate maintenance response and help keep deployed systems mission-ready as threats evolve.

AVAV Recently Received $315M US Award

On November 9, AeroVironment disclosed a multiyear indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $940 million from an undisclosed U.S. customer. The agreement included an initial award of approximately $315 million for product deliveries and support.

The award is expected to support continued delivery of advanced capabilities through the company's AxS segment. However, AeroVironment did not disclose the customer or specific program, citing operational security requirements.

How Retail Views AVAV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AVAV turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’, amid ‘normal’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

AVAV shares have declined approximately 48% year to date.

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