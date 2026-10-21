Nvidia announces a faster route to building AI data centers, Oppenheimer upgrades Zoom on its AI ambitions, and Citi raises its SpaceX price target after a strong quarter.

NVDA shares gain as its new DSX POD design aims to cut AI factory deployment times from six months to as little as 14 days.

ZM stock rallies after Oppenheimer upgrades Zoom to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Perform.’

SPCX shares jump nearly 10% after strong quarterly revenue growth, while Citi raises its price target after the company’s three main segments beat estimates.

Nvidia (NVDA), Zoom Communications (ZM) and SpaceX (SPCX) stocks moved higher in premarket trading on Wednesday. The gains followed Nvidia’s latest AI infrastructure announcement, an analyst upgrade for Zoom and a higher price target for SpaceX.

NVDA Targets Faster AI Factory Deployment

Nvidia shares rose around 1.5% premarket after the company introduced DSX POD, a reference design for Vera Rubin AI factories housed in modular containers. Built and validated by partners before delivery, the units are designed to connect to a prepared site's power, cooling, networking, and other infrastructure, thereby reducing deployment time from six months to as little as 14 days.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the design aims to help customers bring AI capacity online faster and begin generating revenue sooner, rather than waiting months for construction to finish.

Gene Munster also highlighted the potential benefits of the system in a post on X, describing DSX POD as “a mini data center in a container the size of a bus” that can be connected to other units. He added, “Each one has cluster of Vera Rubins, connected and cooled. Little onsite assembly.” Munster also said faster deployment could reduce idle computing capacity and improve returns on investment.

ZM Gains After Oppenheimer Upgrade

Zoom Communications shares gained nearly 3% in premarket trading after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Perform’ and set a $130 price target.

After the Zoomtopia conference, Oppenheimer said it was impressed by the company’s new services. The brokerage also said it was more confident in Zoom’s transition from video meetings to a broader AI-powered communications and workflow platform, according to The Fly.

Oppenheimer pointed to strong uptake of Zoom’s AI platform, alongside growth in average revenue per user and customer retention.

SPCX Rallies As Citi Raises Price Target

SpaceX shares climbed nearly 10% in premarket trading after Citi raised its price target to $240 from $200 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating following the company’s third-quarter report.

Citi said SpaceX’s three main business segments exceeded its forecasts on nearly every metric. The stock was already moving higher before the analyst update, after strong quarterly revenue growth and Elon Musk’s suggestion of a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA).

NVDA, ZM, SPCX Stocks: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward Nvidia improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘normal’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘normal’ during the same period. NVDA stock has gained over 15% year-to-date.

The sentiment for Zoom Communications remained ‘bullish’ while message volume was ‘normal,’ both unchanged in the past 24 hours. ZM shares have gained about 11% since the start of the year.

Stocktwits retail sentiment for SpaceX jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘bearish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume also rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ during the same period. SPCX stock has declined nearly 1.5% since the company went public in June.

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