Hastings is no longer director or board chairman at Netflix.

Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997 with Marc Randolph.

He served as CEO of Netflix for over 25 years.

Hastings first signaled his full departure in mid-April 2026.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) formally closed the book on one of Silicon Valley’s longest-running founder stories on Friday, disclosing in a regulatory filing that co-founder Reed Hastings is no longer a director at the company.

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The board further announced it had appointed longtime independent director Jay Hoag as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately, replacing Hastings in the role.

Shares of NFLX closed up about 1% on Friday, but slipped 0.4% after hours.

Nearly 30-Year Run Comes To An End

Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997 with Marc Randolph. He served as chief executive for more than 25 years, steering the company through its transformation from a mail-order DVD pioneer into a dominant streaming entertainment platform. Under his leadership, Netflix began its foray into original content production, global expansion, and the shift away from physical media. The company shipped its final DVDs in September 2023, closing the book on the red-envelope rental business it kicked off with.

He stepped down as co-CEO in January 2023, handing day-to-day leadership to Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters while remaining executive chairman. Both Sarandos and Peters were re-elected to the board in Wednesday’s vote, alongside Hoag and other incumbents, including Ann Mather, Leslie Kilgore, and Brad Smith.

Hastings first signaled his full departure in mid-April 2026, when Netflix disclosed in its first-quarter shareholder letter that he would not stand for re-election at the June annual meeting. The company emphasized at the time that the decision was unrelated to any disagreement with management or the board. Hastings said he planned to devote more time to philanthropy and other pursuits.

How Did NFLX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NFLX jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past week, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, 37 of the 50 analysts covering NFLX rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while 13 rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target for the stock is $114.56, representing a potential upside of about 39% from the last close.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that NFLX closed higher on Friday despite a wider pullback across equities. “When a stock can hold up on a rough tape, that's usually worth paying attention to,” they wrote.

Another user echoed the optimism.



NFLX stock has fallen 10% this year on weak second-quarter guidance and the failure of a proposed Warner Bros Discovery acquisition deal at the onset of 2026.

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