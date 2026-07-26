BitMart has already stopped accepting new registrations and deposits, and all trading services will be shut down next month.

BitMart announced that it would cease operations after almost eight years in business.

This marks the third crypto exchange to close this month, as the BMX token plummeted more than 55%

Industry observers say the rash of exchange closures is part of a broader shakeout in which weaker platforms are finding it difficult to survive in a more competitive market.

BitMart opened its doors nearly a decade ago. On Sunday, it told users it was closing them, the third crypto exchange to announce a shutdown in two weeks, and the third this month alone.

BitMart announced on Sunday it would start phasing out its trading platform. The exchange referred to its “operating conditions, market environment and future strategic direction,” without elaborating.

New user registrations, deposits and new trading orders were suspended at 9:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday itself. Futures accounts have entered reduce-only mode, and copy trading, grid trading and API services were being phased out, the announcement said. All trading services will cease on August 26, and the platform will officially close on January 31, 2027, the company said.

The exchange also said that withdrawals were still open but would take longer to process as identity verification, compliance checks and blockchain congestion were taking their toll. Users have been urged to close positions and submit withdrawal applications ahead of August 26.

BitMart's native token, BMX’s price, crashed over 55% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BMX remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ over the past day.

Part Of A Broader Wave

BitMart became the third centralized exchange to announce a shutdown in two weeks, following AscendEX (ASD), which closed on July 1, and BitMEX (BMEX), co-founded by Arthur Hayes, which announced its closure on Thursday.

It also resulted in the shutdown of over 30 crypto projects in 2026, including exchanges, Layer 1s, Layer 2s and DeFi protocols, according to analyst @0xvietnguyen.

The mid-tier exchange model has a 'fatal flaw' and needs a constant flow of new users, and when that dries up, the business fails,” said Simon Dedic, Founder and Managing Partner at Moonrock Capital. According to him, this marked that the markets were “actually healing.”

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