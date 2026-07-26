Ansem's broader thesis is that creator tokens could merge social influence with speculation to create a new form of "tokenized creator economy" around online personalities.

ANSEM surged almost 19% on Sunday following a steep sell-off that had wiped over half its value from all-time highs.

Influencer Ansem was the largest holder of the token, holding around 58% of the supply despite an estimated $160 million paper drawdown.

The rally followed Ansem’s renewed bullish comments, with the executive stating he was “long internet culture” and expecting a bounce back for Solana-linked assets.

The Solana (SOL) based memecoin related to crypto influencer Ansem, called the Black Bull (ANSEM), jumped over 15% on Sunday, rebounding from weeks of decline that saw the token lose over 57% from its all-time high of $0.44.

The key opinion leader (KOL) Ansem described the mood shift on Sunday, writing on X that "solana bros are back w/ $ANSEM" and that majors were soon to be back at all-time highs, adding that he was “long internet culture.”

ANSEM’s price was trading at roughly $0.18 over the past 24 hours, and had a market cap of around $79 million. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ANSEM remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘extremely low’ levels over the past day.

$160 Million Paper Loss

The recent rally came after a steep decline last week.

According to Arkham Intelligence, the influencer’s ANSEM holdings had declined from about $260 million at the token’s peak to $97.9 million, a loss of roughly $162 million in less than two weeks. The influencer has not sold despite the losses and holds about 58% of the total supply. Rugcheck.xyz warned that there is a risk of market manipulation due to the large concentration of tokens held in one or several unidentified wallets.

The Creator Economy Thesis

Earlier this month, Ansem published "The ANSEM Thesis", where he suggested that the memecoin was “the first real attempt” to combine memecoin speculation with creator influence, with a target of a $2 trillion Creator Economy.

He argued that memecoins may drive retail speculation, but cannot support it, and that while creators can make money, they have no way to allow fans to speculate on their influence. ANSEM was a hybrid of the two, he said.

The KOL said that he had generated over $1.4 million in pump.fun creator fees and planned to redistribute them as weekly airdrops to active holders. He also cited $TRUMP, with an $80 billion market cap, and $DOGE as proof that attention-driven assets could scale.

An anonymous developer airdropped supply to Ansem's wallet, and ANSEM was launched on pump.fun in mid-June. It has no formal team, no product roadmap, and no revenue.

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