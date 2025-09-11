Next Technology’s total Bitcoin holdings increased to 5,833 Bitcoin as of June 30, 2025, compared with 833 Bitcoin as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) stock was in the spotlight on Thursday, after the shares rose over 38% by mid-morning session and saw a 1,719% explosion in user message count on Stocktwits over the past week.

Founded in Wyoming on March 28, 2019, the tech company focuses on combining artificial intelligence with digital assets. It creates and provides AI-powered software solutions for business clients, mainly in the Asia-Pacific area. The company is also invested in digital assets like Bitcoin due to its limited supply and potential to protect against inflation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Next Technology stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

NXTT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Sep. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said the stock is ‘super undervalued.’

Another user sounded optimistic, given the rise in Bitcoin’s price.

Next Technology’s total Bitcoin holdings increased to 5,833 Bitcoin as of June 30, 2025, compared with 833 Bitcoin as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Bitcoin’s price has gained only 0.3% over the past 24 hours, breaking above $114,000. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

On September 2, the company said it is selling 60 million shares of its common stock to a single investor. The shares, or alternatively pre-funded warrants, were priced at $0.15 each, with the warrants carrying a nominal exercise price of $0.001 per share.

The total funds raised through this offering are projected to be around $9 million. The offering was closed on September 3. Next Technology stock has lost over 89% of its value in 2025 and more than 80% in the last 12 months.

