Newton Golf's Stock Surges On $1M Share Repurchase Approval: Retail’s Optimistic

Shares of Newton Golf ($SGPC) soared more than 14% on Monday after the company’s board approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $1 million of its common stock, sparking retail chatter on Stocktwits.

The share repurchase authorization has gone into effect on January 31 and will expire on January 31, 2026.

“Our share repurchase authorization reflects the confidence we have in our business, our outlook for continued growth, and a path to breakeven. Growing adoption of our Newton Motion replacement shafts is a significant factor that provides us the flexibility and discretion to repurchase our common stock,” said Newton Golf’s executive chairman, Greg Campbell.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was largely bullish. Message volumes on the Stocktwits platform surged 2,825% from a day ago.

According to a company statement, Newton Golf may repurchase the shares in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or a combination thereof. It warned that the number of shares that will be repurchased is not guaranteed, and the repurchase program may be extended, suspended, or discontinued without prior notice at the company’s discretion.

Newton Golf’s golf products include putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories.

The company, formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf, undertook a strategic rebrand in September, restructuring its putter and shaft divisions under the new name Newton Golf, with the subtitle, “A Sacks Parente Company.” The original Sacks Parente Golf putter division is now called Newton Gravity within the Newton Golf umbrella.

Newton Golf stock is up 52% year-to-date.

