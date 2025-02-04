Newton Golf's Stock Surges On $1M Share Repurchase Approval: Retail’s Optimistic

The share repurchase authorization went into effect on January 31

Newton Golf's Stock Surges On $1M Share Repurchase Approval: Retail’s Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Shares of Newton Golf ($SGPC) soared more than 14% on Monday after the company’s board approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $1 million of its common stock, sparking retail chatter on Stocktwits.

The share repurchase authorization has gone into effect on January 31 and will expire on January 31, 2026.

“Our share repurchase authorization reflects the confidence we have in our business, our outlook for continued growth, and a path to breakeven. Growing adoption of our Newton Motion replacement shafts is a significant factor that provides us the flexibility and discretion to repurchase our common stock,” said Newton Golf’s executive chairman, Greg Campbell.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was largely bullish. Message volumes on the Stocktwits platform surged 2,825% from a day ago.

According to a company statement, Newton Golf may repurchase the shares in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or a combination thereof. It warned that the number of shares that will be repurchased is not guaranteed, and the repurchase program may be extended, suspended, or discontinued without prior notice at the company’s discretion.

Newton Golf’s golf products include putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories. 

The company, formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf, undertook a strategic rebrand in September, restructuring its putter and shaft divisions under the new name Newton Golf, with the subtitle, “A Sacks Parente Company.” The original Sacks Parente Golf putter division is now called Newton Gravity within the Newton Golf umbrella.

Newton Golf stock is up 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Clorox Stock In Focus After Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised EPS Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

Clorox Stock In Focus After Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised EPS Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

Tyson Foods Stock Get A Boost With Strong Q1 Earnings, Rising Chicken Demand From Diet-Focused Consumers: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Tyson Foods Stock Get A Boost With Strong Q1 Earnings, Rising Chicken Demand From Diet-Focused Consumers: Retail Sentiment Brightens

BellRing Brands Stock Up On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail's Extremely Bullish

BellRing Brands Stock Up On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail's Extremely Bullish

US Railroad Operator Stocks Pare Losses After Trump Halts Mexico Tariffs: Retail’s Still Concerned

US Railroad Operator Stocks Pare Losses After Trump Halts Mexico Tariffs: Retail’s Still Concerned

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of Deal-Rite Feeds: Retail’s Upbeat

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of Deal-Rite Feeds: Retail’s Upbeat

Recent Stories

Wild Elephant injured as mob chases it with Bulldozer in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal; JCB driver arrested (WATCH) vkp

Wild Elephant injured as mob chases it with Bulldozer in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal; JCB driver arrested (WATCH)

Freebies, pollution, education or healthcare? Top 5 issues that will decide Delhi Assembly polls shk

Freebies, pollution, education or healthcare? Top 5 issues that will decide Delhi Assembly polls

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won NTI

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won

Love on budget: 10 affordable yet thoughtful Valentine's day ideas

Love on budget: 10 affordable yet thoughtful Valentine's day ideas

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video dmn

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon