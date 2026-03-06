The sharp rally has piqued retail traders’ interest in the conservative-leaning news network.

NMAX has surged about 30% in the past four days.

Stocktwits sentiment for NMAX has shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ even as short interest rose to a record.

Newsmax will report Q4 results on March 26.

Shares of Newsmax, Inc. gained nearly 30% in the last four days and are heading for their best week since the company’s initial public offering a year ago.

The sharp rally has piqued retail traders’ interest in the conservative-leaning news network, with many arguing that a heated news cycle and key upcoming events such as the U.S. midterm elections and the Olympic Games could boost its prospects.

Meanwhile, short interest in NMAX has also risen sharply, climbing from 1.9% at the start of the year to a record 4.3% as of Thursday, fueling speculation that a short squeeze may be imminent.

Retail Traders Advise Buy

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock has remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the last two days, with ‘extremely high’ message volume.

NMAX sentiment and message volume as of March 5 | Source: Stocktwits

“$NMAX hot war in progress, midterms coming up! This news company is way too cheap,” said a user, while another said it's a “good time to buy NMAX. Shorts are heavy.”

The news cycle is currently dominated by the ongoing U.S. military response in Iran and its ensuing impact on geopolitics and financial markets, after President Donald Trump launched a coordinated attack with Israel last weekend and took out the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump’s SOTU A Major Boost

Last month, Newsmax said about 4 million people watched its coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union address across its TV channel and streaming platforms, which the company described as a major audience milestone.

According to Nielsen ratings data cited by Newsmax, 2.8 million viewers watched on the main Newsmax cable channel, while another 1.3 million tuned in via the company’s streaming channel, Newsmax2. Newsmax said its cable audience was larger than the combined audiences of Fox Business, CNBC, and NewsNation that night.

Newsmax Q4 Report Later This Month

On Thursday, Newsmax announced that it would publish its fourth-quarter results on March 26. Analysts expect the company to report December-quarter sales of $44 million and an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, according to Koyfin. Currently, two analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, with an average price target of $20.50, implying a 166% upside from the stock’s last close.

Newsmax went public on the New York Stock Exchange on March 3, 2025, and the stock gained multifold on the opening day. Although the company’s financial performance has remained flat since then, its stock has moved widely, often linked to political events, news related to Trump, and macro developments.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.