The company also secured a ₹21.24 crore order from Kshema General Insurance for its policy administration system.

Newgen Software shares rose by over 4% on Thursday after the company announced that its unit, Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd., had signed an agreement with TCS NV, Belgium.

The five-year master services agreement covers cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Additionally, Newgen Software said it has received and accepted a purchase order from Kshema General Insurance for its policy administration system. The commercial value of the order is ₹21.24 crore.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak said the stock is currently in a sideways trend. On the weekly charts, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 43.

He noted a retracement on the long-term chart, with the ₹850–₹900 range acting as a strong demand zone.

Kotak said the stock needs to cross the ₹960–₹990 zone for a fresh up-move. Currently, the ₹960–₹990 level is acting as a strong support zone.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Newgen’s stock has declined 46.4% so far in 2025.

