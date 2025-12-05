Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO and HBO Max, in a cash-and-stock transaction.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) announced on Friday a landmark deal under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO, and HBO Max, in a cash-and-stock transaction.

Each WBD shareholder will receive $23.25 in cash plus $4.50 in Netflix stock for each WBD share they own when the deal closes. As a result, the deal is valued at $27.75 per WBD share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion and a total equity value of $72 billion.

The acquisition will merge Netflix’s global streaming reach with Warner Bros.’ legacy in film and television. Warner Bros’ stock inched 0.1% lower in Friday’s premarket while Netflix shares fell over 2%.

