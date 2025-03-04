New Fortress Energy Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Optimism Grows

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $679 million, compared with Wall Street’s estimated $613.2 million.

Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

New Fortress Energy (NFE) gained 2.3% in extended trading on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter profit topped Wall Street’s estimates.

According to FinChat data, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) firm posted adjusted net income of $0.13 per share, while analysts, on average, expected the company to post $0.06 per share.

However, it reported a net loss of $242 million, or $1.11 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $9 million, or $0.03 per share, in the previous quarter.

The decline in net income was driven by a $235 million loss on debt extinguishment and lender fees on exchange.

The company’s operating margin at its Terminals and Infrastructure segment stood at $206.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $184.9 million in the third quarter.

Its offshore Fast LNG (FLNG) unit 1, which has a nameplate capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per annum, began operations during the fourth quarter.

The company added that the unit is routinely producing above nameplate capacity since the start of the year.

New Fortress also signed a one-year extension of its 80 trillion British thermal unit island-wide gas supply contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

The company expects to bring FLNG unit 2 online in the first half of 2027.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into ‘bullish’ (71/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

NFE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:34 a.m. ET on March 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits NFE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:34 a.m. ET on March 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user found it odd that the company’s presentation did not include any detail on its Nicaragua operations.

Over the past year, New Fortress shares have fallen 73.3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

