MIDLAND, Texas–November 6, 2025. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced it has entered into a land option purchase agreement for approximately 3,500 acres in Lea County, New Mexico for the development of a large-scale AI data center campus. If completed, this strategic initiative will transform the site into a multi-gigawatt AI hub, featuring more than 2 gigawatts (GW) of natural gas generation and a planned 5+ GW nuclear installation, positioning New Mexico as a key participant in the global AI infrastructure ecosystem. Initial power delivery is expected in 2028.

The Lea County site was selected for its exceptional strategic advantages, including proximity to major gas transmission lines, existing power infrastructure, abundant water supply, a skilled local workforce, and high-speed fiber connectivity. Engineering is expected to commence within the next 30 days to conduct a comprehensive site evaluation, master planning, and full site engineering. New Era has confirmed gas availability for its natural gas facilities and is in the final stages of technology selection for the nuclear component, ensuring efficient, safe, and sustainable energy generation to support hyperscale AI operations.

The project marks a major milestone for New Era as its first wholly owned project, independent from the Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) joint venture. In addition to powering its own facilities, New Era plans to offer powered shell buildings and powered land lease options for AI-focused enterprises through its vertically integrated model. This approach is designed to enable rapid deployment of customized solutions designed to reduce tenant costs and accelerate deployment timelines.

New Era is working closely with the State of New Mexico to align the project with state economic and environmental priorities.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, commented: “Lea County’s deep energy heritage provides a foundation of skilled talent that directly supports our next-generation digital infrastructure vision. We believe this development will not only drive economic growth and high-tech job creation but also leverage New Mexico’s natural resources to power the future of AI innovation.”

