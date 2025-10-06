It is emerging as India’s standout AI hardware play, with strong earnings, major infrastructure orders, and sustained trading momentum signaling further upside potential.

In a market increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing, Netweb Technologies (India) Ltd has emerged as one of India’s most closely watched technology stocks.

This IT stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday, before paring gains to trade 2% lower in afternoon trade. The stock has seen a stellar run, surging over 35% in the past month.

Netweb Technologies is a high-end computing and AI infrastructure company that designs and manufactures supercomputers, AI GPU systems, enterprise servers, and data center solutions.

The company has installed more than 500 high-performance computing systems across India and also provides cloud, data center, and managed IT services, making it one of the few Indian firms offering a full-stack computing infrastructure portfolio.

Financial Performance And Order Book

According to SEBI-registered research analyst Pradeep Carpenter, Netweb’s recent performance has validated its positioning as a critical player in India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem.

He said the company’s profit more than doubled year-on-year in the latest quarter, while revenue grew over 100% and margins expanded sharply, showing how demand for AI and high-end computing is converting into strong earnings.

Carpenter also pointed to two key order wins — a ₹450 crore order for Tyrone GPU systems and a ₹1,700 crore data infrastructure order — as milestones that “placed Netweb squarely in the league of India’s core AI infrastructure providers.”

Position In India’s AI Growth Cycle

Carpenter described Netweb as “the silent force behind India’s AI infrastructure boom,” noting that the company’s rise represents a structural shift in India’s technology landscape.

He said, “Netweb’s growth is not just about one good quarter; it’s about timing. India is entering a decade where AI, data localization, and supercomputing are becoming strategic priorities, and Netweb builds exactly what this ecosystem needs.”

He added that Netweb’s story highlights India’s evolution from a software-driven technology exporter to a hardware-capable digital economy.

However, Carpenter cautioned that the company’s soaring valuation, dependence on global GPU supply chains, and the complexity of executing large-scale projects remain key challenges to watch.

On Investors’ Radar

SEBI-registered research firm Orchid Research said Netweb Technologies is “India’s best bet in AI and next-generation IT” and remains a stock that traders should watch closely in the coming week.

The firm said, “The stock has been flying and is showing really good momentum since many weeks and can continue the same.” Orchid Research added that the stock’s technical structure remains strong, offering trading opportunities for both intraday and swing traders.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Netweb’s stock has risen 48% so far in 2025.

