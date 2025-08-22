Netskope is a cybersecurity firm incorporated in Delaware in October 2012 and has its corporate headquarters located in Santa Clara, California.

Netskope Inc. has filed to go public in the United States on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "NTSK,” according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The cybersecurity firm was incorporated in Delaware in October 2012 and has its corporate headquarters located in Santa Clara, California.

