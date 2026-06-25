Strategy, Palantir Technologies, and Netflix slid to fresh 52-week lows amid profit-taking and a renewed focus on chipmaking stocks.

MSTR slid more than 9% after Bitcoin's price fell sharply on Wednesday.

PLTR fell nearly 3% amid a broader market rout.

NFLX closed about 1.35% lower amid sustained pressure from mounting competitive concerns and acquisition failures.

Strategy (MSTR), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) fell to fresh annual lows on Wednesday as investors rotated out of high-growth, momentum-driven stocks amid profit-taking and a renewed focus on AI-related chipmakers.

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MSTR stock closed down more than 9%, PLTR fell nearly 3% and NFLX closed down about 1.35% lower.

Strategy Slips Deeper On Bitcoin Decline

Shares of MSTR fell to a 52-week low of $92.28, the lowest in more than two years, after Bitcoin fell sharply on Wednesday, adding to investor concerns about the company's financing strategy. Bitcoin fell below $60,000, hitting its lowest level since October 2024, weighing on crypto-heavy companies, including Strategy.

Meanwhile, on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant urged the company to suspend further Bitcoin purchases and strengthen its cash reserves. Strategy held 847,363 Bitcoin worth roughly $53 billion as of June 21, with cash reserves of about $1.4 billion.

Shares of the company have been under pressure in recent times, clocking six consecutive sessions of declines, and are on track to post a second month in the red.

Meanwhile, Strategy director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 Class A shares for about $159,120 on June 23 after exercising stock options, according to a report from Investing.com.

MSTR stock has declined about 40% so far in 2026, while retail sentiment has dropped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past day.

Palantir Drops Amid Broader Market Rout

PLTR stock slipped to a 52-week low of $112.25 on Wednesday amid a broader market rout as investors rotated out of high-growth names and into semiconductor stocks.

The company’s shares have also come under pressure as investors weigh mounting regulatory challenges in Europe. Earlier this month, France's domestic intelligence agency replaced Palantir's software with local alternatives, citing a strategy to end reliance on American data and AI software companies to build "digital sovereignty."

Meanwhile, the company is also facing mounting political pressure in the U.K., with British lawmakers pushing to end Palantir’s contract with the country's National Health Service.

PLTR shares have declined more than 32% this year, with the fall also fueled by valuation concerns, insider selling, and a broader selloff in high-growth technology stocks.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment, however, has improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Netflix Slumps On Competitive Concerns, Acquisition Failures

Shares of NFLX slid to a fresh 52-week low of $71.62 on Wednesday as the streaming giant's growth outlook came under pressure amid mounting competitive concerns.

Meta's recent announcement to expand Instagram to Samsung smart TVs intensified competitive pressure for Netflix regarding viewer engagement. Meanwhile, research firm M Science also reportedly cautioned about user trends at Netflix, saying data indicate the weakest global net additions quarter for the company since 2022, as per The Fly.

Netflix has also been under pressure following two failed acquisition attempts, including its unsuccessful bid for Roku Inc. (ROKU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), raising questions about Netflix's long-term content expansion strategy.

NFLX shares are on track to post the worst monthly decline in more than four years, although retail sentiment was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing. NFLX shares have fallen about 21% so far this year.

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