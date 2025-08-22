The analyst pointed to Nestlé India’s steady expansion with new plants, a widening retail reach, and a stronger premium portfolio, while noting GST changes could boost sector demand.

Nestle India has delivered strong growth over the past decade, supported by product innovation and capacity expansion, though rising raw material costs remain a near-term challenge.

Growth and Expansion

SEBI-registered analyst Cashvisory noted that since 2015, the company’s turnover has grown 134%, translating into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Operating profit CAGR has stood at 15.1%, while market capitalization has risen 273% over the same period.

Nestle is targeting six million outlets compared to 5.3 million currently and has planned ₹5,800 crore of capital expenditure, including a 10th plant in Odisha.

Innovation and Strengths

The analyst pointed out that Nestle has launched 150 new products over the past nine years, with a growing push into premium categories worth an estimated ₹7,500 crore, along with healthier options.

They added that the company continues to outperform peers and stands out for its ESG focus — being plastic neutral and sourcing more than half its coffee sustainably — while also expanding its 940-plus kiosks and strengthening its digital supply chain.

Challenges and Outlook

At the same time, Cashvisory pointed to risks from inflation and competition in milk and nutrition, with coffee prices up 75% and cocoa up 40–50%, which are squeezing margins.

Looking ahead, the analyst said the GST revamp, cutting rates from 12% to 5%, could lift FMCG demand.

While Nestle’s stock has already gained 7%, the long-term India consumer story and ongoing premiumization keep it positioned as a structural winner despite short-term margin pressures.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Nestle India’s stock has risen 7.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<