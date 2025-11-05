Nebius’ new platform, Token Factory, provides users with access to open-source models in combination with its dedicated, high-capacity AI infrastructure.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS) unveiled a new platform on Wednesday to run open artificial intelligence (AI) models, competing with similar offerings from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Nebius’ new platform is named Token Factory, and the company claims it provides users with access to open-source models in conjunction with its dedicated, high-capacity AI infrastructure.

“Built on Nebius’s full-stack AI infrastructure, Nebius Token Factory brings together high-performance inference, post-training and fine-grained access management into a single governed platform,” the company said in its announcement.

This comes after Nebius inked a $19.4 billion multi-year deal with Microsoft in September to deliver AI infrastructure to the latter. Under this agreement, Nebius will provide dedicated capacity to Microsoft from its new data center in Vineland, New Jersey, commencing in 2025.

Nebius shares were up 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

