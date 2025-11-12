The funds will be allocated toward acquiring additional computing power and hardware, as well as purchasing strategically located land plots to expand data centers.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS) announced on Wednesday that it has signed an equity distribution agreement with several major financial institutions for the sale of up to 25 million Class A ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of €0.01 ($0.01), to raise funds over time.

Nebius plans to use the proceeds to fuel the continued growth of its operations. The funds will be allocated toward acquiring additional computing power and hardware, purchasing strategically located land plots, and expanding the company’s network of data centers.

Until the funds are fully deployed, Nebius intends to hold them in low-risk, capital-preserving investments. Nebius’ stock traded 7% lower mid-morning on Wednesday and was the top-trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

NBIS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Market Context

The move reflects the growing demand for scalable computing infrastructure, especially as the AI and cloud industries accelerate their expansion. On Tuesday, Nebius signed a $3 billion agreement to deliver AI infrastructure to Meta Platforms Inc. (META) over a five-year period.

In September, Nebius reported its first major enterprise AI infrastructure contract with Microsoft, valued between $17.4 billion and $19.4 billion.

Reliability Drives Confidence

Northland Capital Markets has boosted its price target for Nebius to $211, up from $206, while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating on the company’s shares, citing strong operational performance and demand as key factors behind the move, according to TheFly.

The firm noted that Nebius’ impressive reliability metrics, which are underappreciated, are driving consistently full capacity for both the September and December quarters.

Northland expects Nebius to expand its contracted power base by approximately 1.5 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2026.

NBIS stick has gained 239% in 2025 and over 379% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<